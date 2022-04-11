Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

