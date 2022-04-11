Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $98,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after acquiring an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,523 shares of company stock valued at $81,856,760 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,943.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.