Datto (NYSE:MSP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of MSP traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 603,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,783 shares of company stock worth $6,652,944. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Datto by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

