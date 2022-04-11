Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan Acquires 10,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
