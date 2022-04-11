Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan Acquires 10,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

