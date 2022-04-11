Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 1,478 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,655. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.