Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 7,142 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $31.49. 3,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.