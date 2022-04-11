Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.98 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

