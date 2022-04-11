Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $645,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 867,040 shares of company stock worth $78,881,133 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

DUOL traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. 6,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

