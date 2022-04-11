Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 2,852 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.47. 14,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,143. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

