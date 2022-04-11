Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 105,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

