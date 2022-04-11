Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) versus Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Decision Diagnostics alerts:

0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Decision Diagnostics and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00

Endava has a consensus price target of $186.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Endava 11.78% 20.67% 13.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endava $601.25 million 11.98 $58.47 million $1.57 82.34

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Endava beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Decision Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decision Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.