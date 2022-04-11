DeFi Pulse Index Trading Down 24.4% This Week (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $92.61 million and $706,151.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $165.68 or 0.00419258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

