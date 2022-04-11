DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,381 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,247. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

