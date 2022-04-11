DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.34. 19,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,964. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $153.84 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.