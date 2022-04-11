DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 11,610 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 73,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,253. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

