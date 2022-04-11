DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,909 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,661. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

