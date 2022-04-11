DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,237. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.26 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.44.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

