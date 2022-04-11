DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.99 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.46. 10,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

