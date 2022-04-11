DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,454 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 513,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 248,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

