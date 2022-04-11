DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,691,544 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.04. 548,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,572,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

