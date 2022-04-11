DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.77 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,255 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 88,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

