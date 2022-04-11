DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.56 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 621,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,200,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

