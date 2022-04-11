DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $46.54 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $46,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.52. 12,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.