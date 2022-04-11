DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded down $5.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,931. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $274.60 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.86.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

