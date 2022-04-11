DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,941 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UiPath were worth $42,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,739,703 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after buying an additional 801,181 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,899. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

