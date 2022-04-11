DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $56,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,074,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 446,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,668. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

