DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $13.24 Million in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 364,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. 5,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

