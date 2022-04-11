DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 181,671 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $49,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.64. 11,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,085. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

