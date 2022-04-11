DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,413 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.94. 15,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

