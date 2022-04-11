DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $53,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

MTD traded down $33.89 on Monday, reaching $1,347.95. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,404.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,472.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,201.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

