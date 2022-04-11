Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

