Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.
DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE DAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.81.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.