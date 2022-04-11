DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.91

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 109703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get DENSO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.