Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.07) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 781.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 851.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,584.92). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Insiders purchased 15,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,788 in the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

