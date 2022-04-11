Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $70.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

