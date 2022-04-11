Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 589,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,624,040 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

