Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $848.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.86.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

