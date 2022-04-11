Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

