Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.