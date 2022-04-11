Devery Price Down 13.1% This Week (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Devery has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $78,612.62 and $5,791.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars.

