Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

DVN stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

