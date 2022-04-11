DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 2.9%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.51 and last traded at $107.03. Approximately 9,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,801,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

