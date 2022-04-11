Ditto Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.96 or 0.07503803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,870.28 or 0.99960959 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

