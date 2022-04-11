Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Diversey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Diversey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSEY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.57. 519,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Diversey has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

