Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.10. 467,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,212. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

