DMScript (DMST) Trading Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $53,369.62 and approximately $38.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.