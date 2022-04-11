Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $85,603.48 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DLTR stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $163.90.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.