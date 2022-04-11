Don-key Market Cap Achieves $6.26 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $369,749.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00259209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,667,833 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

