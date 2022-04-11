DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.55.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.