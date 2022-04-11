DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DSS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DSS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DSS by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in DSS during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DSS during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DSS by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DSS during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

