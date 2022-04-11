DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DSS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DSS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
DSS Company Profile (Get Rating)
DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSS (DSS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.