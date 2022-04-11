Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of DRE opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

