Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.10. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

